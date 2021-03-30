Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $8,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,271,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,931,000 after buying an additional 1,199,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,989,000 after buying an additional 2,002,436 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,432,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,468,000 after buying an additional 366,675 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,090,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,950,000 after buying an additional 541,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,121,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,638,000 after buying an additional 564,935 shares during the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 321,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $29,695,704.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,794,649.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total transaction of $617,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,762 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,759.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,667,225 shares of company stock valued at $168,220,458 in the last three months. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Datadog from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Datadog currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

Shares of Datadog stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.10. 133,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,759,071. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,523.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.30 million. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

