Delphy (DPY) Achieves Market Cap of $926,111.75

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 30th. In the last week, Delphy has traded 29.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Delphy has a market capitalization of $926,111.75 and $86,528.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy token can now be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00021987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00048127 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 6,301.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.81 or 0.00618912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00067692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00026724 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Delphy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

