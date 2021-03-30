Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Price Target to $300.00

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quaker Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $253.00.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

NYSE KWR opened at $233.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $266.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 648.02 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Quaker Chemical has a 1-year low of $108.14 and a 1-year high of $301.99.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $385.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.23 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other Quaker Chemical news, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $410,170.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,264.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mary Dean Hall sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.70, for a total transaction of $651,633.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KWR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,096,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,464,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $370,998,000 after acquiring an additional 86,202 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.5% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,561,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,673,000 after acquiring an additional 53,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,078,000 after acquiring an additional 35,317 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,208,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.