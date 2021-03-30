Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ENGIY. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Engie in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC downgraded Engie from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Engie stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.66. Engie has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

