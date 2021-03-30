Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Sell Rating for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $58.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $59.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 19.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.12.

EQR opened at $72.28 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.37 and its 200-day moving average is $60.20. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The business had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

