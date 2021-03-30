Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Given a €43.80 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €43.80 ($51.53) price objective on Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.40 ($53.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €45.40 ($53.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Deutsche Beteiligungs currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €44.92 ($52.85).

Shares of ETR:DBAN opened at €38.80 ($45.65) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a 1-year low of €22.20 ($26.12) and a 1-year high of €39.60 ($46.59). The company has a market capitalization of $583.71 million and a P/E ratio of 60.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €36.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €34.10.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

