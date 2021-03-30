DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) Short Interest Update

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decrease of 62.1% from the February 28th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth $11,037,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,681,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,229,000. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 245.7% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 506,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 359,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,419,000. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DFP Healthcare Acquisitions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DFPH opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53. DFP Healthcare Acquisitions has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $11.87.

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Company Profile

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFP Healthcare Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.