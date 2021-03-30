Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,000 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been given a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 0.84% from the company’s current price.

DGE has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,080 ($40.24) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,450 ($45.07) target price on Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,272.22 ($42.75).

Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,025.50 ($39.53) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £70.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.03. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,090.57 ($40.38). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,973.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,853.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,980 ($38.93) per share, for a total transaction of £8,284.40 ($10,823.62). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 559 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,868.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

