Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) Major Shareholder Lion Capital (Guernsey) Bridge Sells 5,624,282 Shares

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) major shareholder Lion Capital (Guernsey) Bridge sold 5,624,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $53,374,436.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of DMS opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87. Digital Media Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $15.27.

Get Digital Media Solutions alerts:

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $102.63 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMS. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Digital Media Solutions by 3,150.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,816 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Digital Media Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Digital Media Solutions in the third quarter worth about $325,000. 4.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Digital Media Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research began coverage on Digital Media Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Digital Media Solutions in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc provides technology and digital performance technology solutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career.

Further Reading: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Media Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Media Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.