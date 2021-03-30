Digitalcoin (DGC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $9.00

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 21.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 30th. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $9.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0360 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 311.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,937.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,846.01 or 0.03132149 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $196.93 or 0.00334134 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $531.74 or 0.00902214 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.23 or 0.00421180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.29 or 0.00363596 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.67 or 0.00262424 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00022624 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,182,666 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.