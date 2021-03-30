Digix Gold Token (DGX) Trading Up 19.8% Over Last 7 Days

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 30th. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $4.30 million and $1.23 million worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digix Gold Token token can currently be purchased for $56.18 or 0.00095452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digix Gold Token alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00022206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00047286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 9,079.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.20 or 0.00637510 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00068130 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000894 BTC.

About Digix Gold Token

DGX is a token. Its launch date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,627 tokens. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digix Gold Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digix Gold Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.