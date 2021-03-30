Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) & Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Financial Review

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) and Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and Northrim BanCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dime Community Bancshares 17.14% 8.40% 0.75% Northrim BanCorp 21.13% 13.25% 1.47%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.8% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of Northrim BanCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Northrim BanCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Dime Community Bancshares and Northrim BanCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dime Community Bancshares 0 0 3 0 3.00 Northrim BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dime Community Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential downside of 41.67%. Given Dime Community Bancshares’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Dime Community Bancshares is more favorable than Northrim BanCorp.

Risk and Volatility

Dime Community Bancshares has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northrim BanCorp has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and Northrim BanCorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dime Community Bancshares $250.44 million 2.37 $36.19 million $1.08 27.78 Northrim BanCorp $107.43 million 2.45 $20.69 million $3.04 14.01

Dime Community Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Northrim BanCorp. Northrim BanCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dime Community Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Dime Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Northrim BanCorp pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Dime Community Bancshares pays out 88.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Northrim BanCorp pays out 48.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dime Community Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Northrim BanCorp has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Northrim BanCorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Northrim BanCorp beats Dime Community Bancshares on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers residential and commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans; one-to-four family residential and condominium/cooperative apartment loans; home equity and home improvement loans; equity lines of credit; acquisition, land development, and construction loans; small business administration loans; finance loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it manages and owns real estate; and invests in multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and one-to-four family residential real estate loans, as well as mortgage-backed securities. As of April 23, 2020, the company had 28 branches located throughout Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, Nassau, and Suffolk counties, New York. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits. It also provides family residential mortgages; commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for working capital and expansion; commercial real estate loans; construction loans for commercial real estate projects, and land development and residential subdivision construction loans; and loans for automobiles, recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer purchases, as well as home equity and commercial credit lines, and factoring services. In addition, the company offers other services that include consumer online banking, mobile app and mobile deposit, mobile Web and text banking, business online banking, personal finance, online documents, consumer and business debit cards, home equity advantage access cards, and telebanking and automated teller services. Further, it provides personalized checks, overdraft protection for savings accounts, commercial drive-up banking services, automatic transfers and payments, People Pay services, external and wire transfers, bill pay services, direct payroll deposits, electronic tax payments, automated clearing house origination and receipt services, remote deposit capture services, account reconciliation and positive pay services, merchant and cash management programs, annuity products, and long term investment portfolios. As of January 27, 2020, the company operated 16 branches in Anchorage, the Matanuska Valley, Juneau, Fairbanks, Ketchikan, and Sitka. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

