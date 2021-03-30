Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen upped their target price on Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist upped their target price on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $77.21 on Tuesday. Diodes has a one year low of $37.62 and a one year high of $91.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Diodes will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $1,799,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,253,121.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $385,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,830.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,186 shares of company stock valued at $26,381,467 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $542,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $43,911,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Diodes by 207.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Diodes by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

