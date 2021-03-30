Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.87.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,184.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $94.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $27.51 and a twelve month high of $104.49.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.