Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,045,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 149,715 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $185,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $535,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DFS. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.87.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.14. The stock had a trading volume of 38,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,198. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $27.51 and a 52 week high of $104.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.46.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,184.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

