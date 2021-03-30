Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Short Interest Update

Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,830,000 shares, a growth of 220.3% from the February 28th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 744,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days. Currently, 10.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts have commented on UFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Domtar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Domtar from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Domtar from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.73.

In related news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of Domtar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $3,299,589.16. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UFS opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. Domtar has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $39.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.30 and its 200-day moving average is $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Research analysts predict that Domtar will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

