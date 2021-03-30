Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) PT Raised to $33.00 at BTIG Research

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $30.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Shares of NYSE DFIN opened at $26.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.65 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $30.24.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($1.17). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 6.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $162,600.00. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $5,657,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 8,977 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 9,741 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

