Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,800 shares, a decline of 63.4% from the February 28th total of 251,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 738,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGNR. EMJ Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,236,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,325,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

NYSE:DGNR traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 307,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,505. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.16. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $16.11.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Company Profile

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

