DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Short Interest Up 111.4% in March

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, an increase of 111.4% from the February 28th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

DSDVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DSV Panalpina A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DSV Panalpina A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Get DSV Panalpina A/S alerts:

DSV Panalpina A/S stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.90. 25,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,027. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.41. DSV Panalpina A/S has a one year low of $42.27 and a one year high of $97.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 57.77 and a beta of 1.03.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. DSV Panalpina A/S had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DSV Panalpina A/S will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DSV Panalpina A/S Company Profile

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.