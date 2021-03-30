Dusk Network Price Tops $0.37 on Major Exchanges (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Dusk Network coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000637 BTC on major exchanges. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $137.71 million and $18.62 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00022615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00046781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 8,975.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $376.02 or 0.00639984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00067784 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00026824 BTC.

About Dusk Network

DUSK is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,103,806 coins. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

