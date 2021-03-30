DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $28.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 54.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.73.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $30.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $393,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

