Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Shares Gap Down to $88.15

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $88.15, but opened at $85.02. Dycom Industries shares last traded at $85.02, with a volume of 10 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $4,469,853.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,150,929. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Washington CORP increased its position in Dycom Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 132,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,002,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC increased its position in Dycom Industries by 8,350.1% in the 4th quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 507,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,289,000 after buying an additional 501,005 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Dycom Industries by 233.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 45,325 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,639,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Dycom Industries by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 193,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,623,000 after buying an additional 55,843 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.