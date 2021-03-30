Dynamite (DYNMT) Market Cap Hits $135,330.77

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. During the last week, Dynamite has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamite has a total market cap of $135,330.77 and approximately $144,859.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00067894 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002336 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000049 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 791,332 coins and its circulating supply is 370,495 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

