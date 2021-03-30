Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.29.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace stock opened at $46.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.57. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James K. Lines sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,378,261.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $5,018,288.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,470,696.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,900 shares of company stock worth $11,789,422. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,174,000 after purchasing an additional 458,159 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,010,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,678 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,890,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,323 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,263,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,951,000 after purchasing an additional 702,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,026,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.