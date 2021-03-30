E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Short Interest Down 42.4% in March

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 42.4% from the February 28th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:EONGY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.61. 68,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,058. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. E.On has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average of $10.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of brokerages have commented on EONGY. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on E.On in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. DZ Bank upgraded E.On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded E.On from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. E.On presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

