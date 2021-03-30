East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 115.1% from the February 28th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESSC traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $9.98. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,641. East Stone Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $10.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of East Stone Acquisition by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,651,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,618,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of East Stone Acquisition by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,375,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,822,000 after purchasing an additional 962,022 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of East Stone Acquisition by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 604,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 348,627 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of East Stone Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of East Stone Acquisition by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 974,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,796,000 after purchasing an additional 198,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

East Stone Acquisition Company Profile

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

