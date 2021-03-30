Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Eastman Chemical worth $22,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMN. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 449.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,245,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $110.18 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $43.77 and a one year high of $119.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.36.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.53.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

