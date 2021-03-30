Eastside Distilling (EAST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 31st.

EAST traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $1.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,471. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51. Eastside Distilling has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastside Distilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It provides gin under the brands of Big Bottom The Ninety One Gin, Big Bottom Navy Strength, Big Bottom Barrel Finished Gin, and Big Bottom London Dry Gin; rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the AzuÃ±ia Blanco Organic Tequila, AzuÃ±ia Reposado Organic Tequila, AzuÃ±ia AÃ±ejo Tequila, and AzuÃ±ia Black brands; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka, Portland Potato Vodka Â- Marionberry, and Portland Potato Vodka Â- Habanero brand names.

