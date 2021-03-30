eBoost (EBST) Price Up 37.7% Over Last Week

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. In the last week, eBoost has traded up 37.7% against the U.S. dollar. eBoost has a total market cap of $19.00 million and approximately $4,683.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.64 or 0.00334827 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003512 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004199 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000716 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun.

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

