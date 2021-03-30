Echo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECTE) Short Interest Down 37.1% in March

Echo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECTE) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the February 28th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ECTE remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,766. Echo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

Echo Therapeutics Company Profile

Echo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of transdermal skin permeation and diagnostic medical devices for wearable-health consumer and diabetes outpatient markets. It is developing continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system, a needle-free wireless continuous glucose monitoring system in a hospital setting in the European Union.

