Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ECL has been the subject of several other research reports. Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $210.69.

ECL opened at $214.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a PE ratio of -58.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $145.31 and a twelve month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Ecolab by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

