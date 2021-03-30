ECSC Group plc (LON:ECSC) Insider Ian Charles Mann Acquires 6,644 Shares of Stock

ECSC Group plc (LON:ECSC) insider Ian Charles Mann acquired 6,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £4,983 ($6,510.32).

LON ECSC opened at GBX 75 ($0.98) on Tuesday. ECSC Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 51.25 ($0.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 85 ($1.11). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 71.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of £7.51 million and a P/E ratio of -27.78.

About ECSC Group

ECSC Group plc provides information and cyber security services. It operates through three segments: Consulting, Managed Services, and Vendor Products. The company offers services, such as managed, consultancy, testing, incident response, and vendor solutions. It also provides a range of solutions, including firewalls, intrusion detection systems, log analysis/ security information and event management (SIEM), cloud SIEM / SOAR, file integrity monitoring, vulnerability scanning, and PCI desktops.

