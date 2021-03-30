Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EDIT. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James downgraded Editas Medicine from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist cut shares of Editas Medicine from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.18.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $39.71 on Monday. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 2.10.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $122,727.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 500.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after buying an additional 92,108 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,163,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

