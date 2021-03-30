Education Ecosystem (LEDU) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $156,226.00

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. One Education Ecosystem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Education Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and $156,226.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00021805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00048138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 10,215.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.03 or 0.00632004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00067892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Education Ecosystem Coin Profile

Education Ecosystem (CRYPTO:LEDU) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 228,710,413 coins. The official website for Education Ecosystem is ledu.education-ecosystem.com. Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here. Education Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/liveedu-ico.

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

Education Ecosystem Coin Trading

