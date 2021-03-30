Elastos Price Hits $7.18 on Major Exchanges (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. During the last week, Elastos has traded down 21% against the dollar. One Elastos coin can now be bought for $7.18 or 0.00012109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elastos has a market cap of $137.02 million and $11.76 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005716 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000154 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 77.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000888 BTC.

About Elastos

ELA is a coin. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,915,923 coins and its circulating supply is 19,092,025 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

