Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,726 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EA. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,561 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,462 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,302 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,181.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,813,360 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.23.

Shares of EA stock opened at $134.97 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.17 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

