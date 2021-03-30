Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082,728 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,874,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $136,845,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $132,324,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $92,322,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $186.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $178.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.83. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 555,284 shares of company stock worth $106,132,302. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.