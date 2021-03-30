Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.82.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

EMR traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $91.14. 2,584,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,868,690. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $43.55 and a 12 month high of $93.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,266,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,089,000 after purchasing an additional 273,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Emerson Electric by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,679,000 after purchasing an additional 423,841 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after purchasing an additional 767,458 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,979,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,371,000 after purchasing an additional 623,278 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

