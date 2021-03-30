Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Cut to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $11.00.

ESRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an underperform rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.31.

ESRT stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,124.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESRT. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

