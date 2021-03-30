Engineers Gate Manager LP Cuts Stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,963 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.13% of Orthofix Medical worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 458,143 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,157,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56,911 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 438.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $4,298,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 3.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 185,631 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after buying an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $42.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.04. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $48.50.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $117.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.00 million. Orthofix Medical had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 5.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orthofix Medical Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

