Engineers Gate Manager LP Grows Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,096 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,417,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,630,000 after buying an additional 49,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,711,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 191,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,682,000 after buying an additional 26,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,605,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 131,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $230.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.75. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.02 and a 1 year high of $232.88.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $288.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVCO. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

