Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $1.02 Million in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KKR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $48.54 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.12 and a 12 month high of $49.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.33 and a 200 day moving average of $40.41. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $669.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 26,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.21.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

