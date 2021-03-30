Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $1.05 Million in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOX. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 29.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in FOX by 7.9% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in FOX by 14.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 254,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 31,705 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 971,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,353 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 24.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 208,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 40,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOX opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $42.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.34.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th.

Separately, TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.