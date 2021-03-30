Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 35,917 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,917 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $683,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 788,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,692,000 after purchasing an additional 121,203 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 139,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 57,008 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $438,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.29. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $23.13.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $138.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.27 million. As a group, analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VECO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

