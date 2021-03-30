Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes $973,000 Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 995,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,695,000 after purchasing an additional 254,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,878,000 after acquiring an additional 195,329 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 614,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,668,000 after acquiring an additional 183,224 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 930,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,466,000 after acquiring an additional 97,973 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,704,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPC stock opened at $117.16 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $57.87 and a 12 month high of $118.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 57.29%.

GPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.43.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

