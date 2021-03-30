Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of ETTX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,069. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2.43. The company has a market cap of $78.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.10. Entasis Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $4.25.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.26. Sell-side analysts predict that Entasis Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 478.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 146,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 120,887 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entasis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 265,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in Entasis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

