Equal Tops 1-Day Volume of $76,000.00 (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 30th. In the last seven days, Equal has traded up 96.3% against the US dollar. Equal has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $76,000.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equal token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00021955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00047998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 10,069.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $372.73 or 0.00633359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00067462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Equal Token Profile

Equal (EQL) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 355,274,650 tokens. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Equal’s official website is equal.tech.

Equal Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

