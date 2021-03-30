Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Position Lessened by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 83.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,381 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 246,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,582,000 after purchasing an additional 71,225 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 49.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,611,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,496,000 after purchasing an additional 57,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on WTRG shares. Barclays raised their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $44.64 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $48.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day moving average of $45.70.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.03%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

