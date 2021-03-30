ETF Managers Group LLC Buys 492 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,253,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,941,000 after purchasing an additional 682,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,901,000 after acquiring an additional 134,775 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in California Water Service Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 370,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 268,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $56.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.26. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.08.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $189.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.23%.

In other news, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $26,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,496.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.