ETF Managers Group LLC Buys Shares of 12,986 Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 185.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 6.3% in the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 20,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 109.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 11,075 shares during the last quarter. 53.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Aluminum stock opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 2.56.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $389.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CENX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Century Aluminum Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

